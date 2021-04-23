Letter: County commissioners should represent their districts, not a political party

In response to COVID restrictions Grand County Commissioner Kris Manguso was quoted saying “We are truly a Republican county … All three of us sitting here are Republicans, anyway, and I would really like us to see us consider opening up all the way.”

Based upon this statement and subsequent comments by the other county commissioners, it appears that the commissioners are considering making their decision not on data, science, or state recommendations, but rather personal party affiliation. As a life-long unaffiliated voter who has voted across the party spectrum, I find this statement quite concerning.

While there is an expectation that the policies of our elected representatives will lean a certain way based upon their party affiliation, they take an oath to perform the duties of their office to the best of their abilities. The commissioners need to be reminded of the political makeup of the county they represent. According to the Secretary of State in March 2021, there were 2,455 Democratic, 4,029 Republican, and 5,016 unaffiliated active voters in Grand County. Choosing to only represent 35% of their constituents is not performing to the best of their abilities.

We are all tired of the constraints that COVID has placed upon our lives and desire for things to return to normal, but those decisions should be made from the data collected and interpreted by the health experts they appointed, as well as state and federal advisements, not political affiliation. If the experts and their data point towards a safe full reopening of the County, then the commissioners would be remiss to not reopen. However, making such decisions based on partisan politics is not in the best interest of the community. Our county commissioners are elected to represent all the people in their districts, not just those that are members of their party.

— Katie Nicholls, Grand Lake