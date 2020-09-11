Letter: DeLay has the right experience, personality for Grand County treasurer

This letter is my personal recommendation for Frank DeLay for Grand County treasurer.

About 17 years ago, I met Frank when he was the COO of Salida Savings Association. In my role as a banking attorney, I had previously met Frank and was so impressed that when the charter was obtained for the new Grand Mountain Bank, Lois and I drove to Salida to see if he had an interest in being CEO of the new savings bank.

Little did I know that he and Kristie had met in Winter Park and loved Grand County. I asked Frank to come meet with the new bank board, and the board hired him immediately.

His background as a business graduate from the University of Colorado Boulder, his experience as a bank examiner and his executive role as the chief financial officer at Salida Savings Association gave the bank the type of executive the new bank board wanted to lead the bank.

The next 15 years we worked closely in my role as chairman and Frank as president and CEO. During that time, he was the most congenial, experienced and level headed young executive with whom I have ever been associated.

He was smart and had good business judgment. Most of all, he has a special personality to deal with customers, employees, directors and bank examiners. What a gift!

Frank did a really good job of managing the bank during the prosperity, but the measure of a great bank executive is dealing with the clientele and examiners during a recession. Banks were closing by the thousands. Frank and Mark Lund, with the help of dedicated employees, kept Grand Mountain Bank in business. There were only a few banks in the nation in resort areas like Grand County that survived. What an accomplishment!

Grand County will have hired a new treasurer with over 20 years of management and investment experience by voting for him in the general election on Nov. 3. What an opportunity with just a single vote!

— John B. Selman, past chairman Grand Mountain Bank