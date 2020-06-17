Letter: Elect Debra Irvine Senator District 8
Debra Irvine is an amazing candidate to serve as our State Senator for District 8. She is so very qualified and ready to take your best interests to the Senate, and she will fight for us. We all need to be so involved and informed for our elections because our Constitutional rights are at hand, as we all well should know and see. Please take your responsibility seriously, and vote for the person who upholds your values.
In Debra’s own words: “Our principles are sound and reach across our state. We believe in limited government, personal responsibility, and being rewarded for hard work. We believe in a free market, capitalism, freedom, gun rights and we believe in defending life. It will be an honor to represent you, our counties and to defend what we stand for.” Thank you and please vote for Debra Irvine.
— Mariette McGrath, Granby
