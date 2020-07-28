Letter: Face masks do not cause carbon dioxide poisoning

We would like to applaud our public health department for being courageous, intelligent and steadfast in keeping us safe. Even though it would be easier to go along and to listen to the loudest, our safety from the COVID-19 has been the goal. Admittedly, wearing a mask is not always easy. We’ve had to return home to fetch them when forgotten, replace them continually on our nose as we talk until we found one that fit, and feel silly when others glare at us. It is difficult to understand how critical it is unless you see your family, your spouse, your child get sick. Then it’s too late and really scary.

Still, it’s essential to getting our economy back up and working, and the kids back to school, safely. As we open up businesses, we see the cases rising. Although the number of cases in GC seems low, it is only the tip of the iceberg.

Consider all of the evidence that wearing masks protect us. Both Republican and Democratic governors in at least half of the states have issued mask orders. Major retailers like Wal-Mart, Kroger and Costco have realized that wearing masks protect their bottom line. A study by Goldman Sachs found that wearing masks could theoretically prevent a 5 percent drop in G.D.P. The states that instituted mask wearing early have less strain on their health care systems and reduced the spread of COVID by 70%. And in other countries where everyone wears masks COVID death rates are 100 times lower than projected, and much better than our country. Studies show that face masks reduce wearer’s COVID infection risk by 65%.

Yet fear of the virus can spin into conspiracy theories. Mask wearing does not cause carbon dioxide poisoning. Just ask any surgeon or other medical professional. If they can wear a mask all day, every day, we can wear one in the short time we are in public places. Gases are freely permeable through masks, therefore there is no carbon dioxide build up.

Thanks to all of the public health professionals that protect us.

— Michael Dobersen, M.D. and Deb Thomas-Dobersen, Tabernash