Letter: Fraser Valley Sports Complex and Ice Box is a community treasure

The Ice Box rink just concluded a very successful winter skating season. Our family is already looking forward to its reopening in fall 2021. In fact, the entire Sports Complex in Fraser is truly a first class amenity that I would encourage all to take advantage of.

There is ice skating, hockey, curling, and groomed cross-country skiing in the winter and a kids playground, softball, little league baseball, soccer, lacrosse, picnic areas, pond, adventure tower, and sand volleyball in the summer months. From a recreation standpoint, there is something there for everyone.

Recognition and thanks should be given to Austin DeGarmo and his crew for managing the Sports Complex and for the high quality of this invaluable community resource that contributes to making the Fraser Valley a great place to live and raise a family.

If you haven’t been to the Sports Complex and Ice Box rink yet, I encourage everyone to check it out.

— Christopher Bennett, Tabernash