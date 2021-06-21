Letter: FVRC’s dramatic price increases hurt seniors
Did you get a 100% increase in pay in the last year? Or did your money double in the stock market since June 2020? Mine, neither.
But Fraser Valley Recreation Center has a scheduled increase coming up on June 21. For Grand county seniors, your daily pass will go from $7 to $10 per day.
But, wait! Didn’t FVRC just increase the admission 75% last June from $4 to $7? Yes. As seniors who love to swim, we antied up weekly, figuring it would last a while.
But wait, FVRC management is increasing fees again this year by another 43%.
Have they forgotten the support Grand County has given them? Or do they figure everyone got a 100% increase or more in pay and can afford it?
Will anyone object to usurious increases to protect Grand County residents on a fixed income? Or is the rec center just for the wealthy?
— Brook E. Mark, Grand County
