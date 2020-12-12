Letter: Granby Post Office should be replaced
Even before the multiple crises caused by Covid-19 and the East Troublesome Fire, the Granby U.S. Post Office building was inadequate to serve the population growth of eastern Grand County.
Let’s ask Congress for a brand-new, multi-story, handicapped-accessible Federal Building with a modern U.S. Post Office on the ground floor. Put all the government agencies serving eastern Grand County on the upper floors. If constructed near City Market, we’d have one-stop shopping for mail, food, gas, and government.
— William “Bill” Hamilton, Lake Granby
