Letter: Grand Beginnings can help those wanting to enter early childhood care
Early childhood care and education is a struggling industry. There just aren’t enough qualified teachers to meet the need, and this limits the number of young children who can access early care and education. Right now, however, there are so many opportunities for folks who might be interested in getting into the field. Grand Beginnings provides free technical assistance for those looking to start a new early childhood program and scholarships to help get teachers qualified, and our partners at the Early Childhood Council Leadership Alliance (ECCLA) provide additional scholarship opportunities to early childhood education students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re interested in working in early childhood and/or going to college to learn more about child development and early childhood education, contact us and consider applying for these opportunities. Contact Grand Beginnings at grandbeginnings.org and ECCLA at ecclacolorado.org to learn more.
Katy Hale, Granby
