Letter: Grand County Pet Pals thanks Jack Forte Foundation

As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Jack Forte Foundation for their very loyal support of our organization. We are overcome with gratitude, during these especially challenging times, to have received such a generous grant award.

Because of your continued support, we are able to provide our Grand County residents with more assistance in our mission of having their pets spayed and neutered, and of providing medical care to the many homeless pets of Grand County.

Thank you so much to Cheryl, Marsha, and Jon, and all of the fine folks representing the Jack Forte Foundation. We are humbled by your generosity and appreciate all of the things you have done to improve the lives of the residents in our county and the animals in our care. Many thanks for helping us to continue our mission!

— Lynda GumesonGrant, coordinator for the Grand County Pet Pals