Letter: Grand County Search and Rescue will use grant to replace old snowmobile
Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) would like to thank Union Pacific for their recent grant. This grant will be used towards purchasing a new snowmobile to replace an aging vehicle.
GCSAR is an all-volunteer organization available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with a fully qualified team of trained personnel to deal with any search or rescue within Grand County area. Typically, GCSAR supports over 50 missions a year.
GCSAR does not charge for its services and is funded entirely by donations and grants. To support GCSAR, please visit us on Facebook or the GCSAR website.
— Vickie Rinn, Tabernash
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User