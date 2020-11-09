Letter: Grand County’s seniors need better services

I ask with all the so-called improvements to our county to lure tourism, why are our seniors and handicapped people overlooked? The people who have forged lives here, paid taxes here, worked hard to improve our community, and did community services without a court order.

We must endure standing in line — sometimes out the door — with a mask on waiting to get mail. There’s an alley in Granby that runs right alongside the Post Office. Why isn’t there a drive-up window for seniors and handicapped people? Our back roads around town are a mess and full of huge holes and washboards that’ll jar your teeth out of your head and bust beads on tires.

When I lived on Jasper Street in Granby, I watched them build a sidewalk from Fourth Street to the post office that nobody uses. Is it that when we reach a certain age, we’re no longer of any value? Just curious.

— Rhonda Nutter, Granby