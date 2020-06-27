Letter: Grateful for Red Gate, I understand the closure

I want to thank the Urban family for being so generous over these years for allowing the residents of Winter Park Ranch access to the Idlewild trails through your land. Please accept my sincerest apologies to your family that several users felt it was OK to trespass off the trail, OK to ignore the explicit terms of use and OK to disrespect you and the land’s caretaker. That was unacceptable.

The majority of the people who used the red gate entrance were very appreciative of the access provided to us and are deeply saddened by the actions you had to take. We hope that there may be a time when it will be possible for you to reopen our beloved red gate. Until then please know that there are many of us who, although disheartened, understand the steps you had to take.

— Dominique Verrecchia, Fraser