Letter: It’s time to open up Colorado again

The good people of Colorado need to have the right to open and be creative in doing it without the government dictating everything to us.

South Dakota did not close at all. The governor gave them general guidelines and let the citizens figure out how to make it work. South Dakota has not had any significant flare up in their state. The bottom line is the bureaucrats who are making the rules are getting paid while the people out of work and the companies striving to stay in business are not.

The current open up rules in Colorado seem to be designed to run companies out of business and not help them. For example, I recently got a needed haircut and visited with the barbers about their current rules. I was shocked that they said they can only have five clients a day per barber. That is only 2.5 hours of work. They have strict rules about how to clean up after each haircut. If they do the cleanup correctly, they should be allowed to be open all day.

Another example is that only 10 people can be in a business at once. Some doctors, dentists, spas, etc. have big practices with space for 100 clients. If they have room in their business for 100 clients, they have plenty of room to isolate clients and keep social distancing and mask guidelines. How is that less safe than 100 people walking randomly through a grocery store?

It is also time to question the lock down altogether. Recent data from NYC says that many of the people who got the virus were locked down at home. So does a lock down even work? Also, over 90% of the deaths from the virus were over age 65 or had underlying health issues. Let those people take extra precautions and let the rest of the country get back to work and school.

Gov. Jared Polis should give Colorado some guides lines and get out of the way and let the people of Colorado figure out the best way to do this, keep their business running and get people back to work.

— Tim Schowalter, Granby