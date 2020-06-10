Letter: Karl Hanlon supports Grand’s working families

Working families are the heart and soul of our community in Grand County, and they have been put under incredible amounts of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has exasperated underlying issues that have been affecting many members of the working class in Grand County for years, such as living paycheck-to-paycheck with little or no benefits.

As a rancher and a water and municipal attorney, Karl Hanlon understands the complex issues facing rural Coloradans. He has pledged, if elected as state senator for Senate District 8, that he will watch out for the working families of the district and crack down on issues that uniquely affect workers such as wage theft, securing paid family leave and equal pay for equal work.

Hanlon has also promised to help establish a statewide public option for health care which would help working families gain access to more affordable health care — a crucial issue for counties like ours, as residents here often only have one option for an insurance provider. Hanlon has earned endorsements of many union, labor, and working organizations, as well as numerous elected officials including Representative Dylan Roberts, whose rural health care work is being used as a framework around the rest of the country.

I’ll be supporting a senator who has the best interests of locals at heart, and I urge those who care about our way of life and working families to join me voting for Karl Hanlon in the June 30 primary.

— Cara McDonald, Tabernash