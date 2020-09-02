Letter: Lawmakers have ignored lawlessness in US cities

As a fifth generation Colorado native, I’m beyond furious at the inaction of my state and national legislators with regard to the ongoing anarchy taking place in American cities. On the emails I receive from their offices, I see smiling happy faces but I’m not smiling at the arson, looting, intimidation and physical attacks that have been going on for months.

At first, there was complete silence — no condemnation at all, for the outright anarchy taking place. Now, I hear weak platitudes and excuses for very bad behavior. How much is enough? Will you let this go on until Christmas or maybe until next summer?

You receive a very generous salary paid for by my taxes and I expect, at the very least, vigorous condemnation of this lawbreaking. Tolerance has only led to increasing violence. I may become a single issue voter this November with my ballot being decided by who will take action to curtail this turmoil. I have a long memory and I’ll be watching.

Where is the initiative and leadership you were elected to provide? I expect no less than a strong statement of support for our hyper tolerant police and for the prosecution of the criminals terrorizing our streets. The “Summer of Love” never existed and your inaction speaks volumes. Lets take care of this now.

— Pete Peterson, Tabernash