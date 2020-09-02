Letter: Lawmakers have ignored lawlessness in US cities
As a fifth generation Colorado native, I’m beyond furious at the inaction of my state and national legislators with regard to the ongoing anarchy taking place in American cities. On the emails I receive from their offices, I see smiling happy faces but I’m not smiling at the arson, looting, intimidation and physical attacks that have been going on for months.
At first, there was complete silence — no condemnation at all, for the outright anarchy taking place. Now, I hear weak platitudes and excuses for very bad behavior. How much is enough? Will you let this go on until Christmas or maybe until next summer?
You receive a very generous salary paid for by my taxes and I expect, at the very least, vigorous condemnation of this lawbreaking. Tolerance has only led to increasing violence. I may become a single issue voter this November with my ballot being decided by who will take action to curtail this turmoil. I have a long memory and I’ll be watching.
Where is the initiative and leadership you were elected to provide? I expect no less than a strong statement of support for our hyper tolerant police and for the prosecution of the criminals terrorizing our streets. The “Summer of Love” never existed and your inaction speaks volumes. Lets take care of this now.
— Pete Peterson, Tabernash
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User