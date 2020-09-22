Letter: Let’s explore Bill’s vote a little more

Who gets Bill’s vote? He doesn’t say in the letter he wrote for the Sky-Hi News. He answers that question speciously. But this election is too important to debate the issues by donning a red MAGA cap and waving a flag. Most things he votes for are characteristic of both candidates. A few seem to clearly suggest a vote for Trump, but even those also suggest a vote for Biden.

Bill votes for the unborn. That’s a vote for Trump, because he opposes Roe v. Wade; Biden supports it. But rendering the planet uninhabitable is abortion on an incomparable scale — abortion of entire unborn generations. Young Oregonians, fighting for a future habitable planet, are suing the federal government on a longstanding doctrine that governments of every sovereign nation are the “trustees” of resources vital to life — air and water — and the “beneficiaries” are the people, both living and yet to be born.

Trump denies climate change, negated the Paris Agreement, and boastfully rolled back countless environmental regulations. Scientists attribute the ongoing West Coast apocalypse to climate change, while Trump blames a failure to rake the forests. Biden acknowledges the science of climate change and has a plan for a Green America by 2035. That’s a vote for Biden — and the unborn.

Bill votes for people peacefully assembling. The ACLU is suing Trump for attacking peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square. A vote for Biden.

Bill votes for law and order. Trump continually violates the Constitution’s emoluments clauses, invites foreign adversaries into our elections, foments chaos and commits criminal solicitation by inducing people to feloniously vote twice, and brags he “can shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue” with impunity. A vote for Biden.

“Make America Great Again” has become a vacuous propagandist slogan. “Build Back Better!” That’ll make America great again. Biden, not Trump, clearly gets my vote.

— Robert W. Ramsey, Grand Lake