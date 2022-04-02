Letter: Life moves forward
As we sign a contract to buy a home in Grand County after losing ours to the East Troublesome wildfire, we are realizing how much this community has done for us: allowing us to start to heal and remain within our community. Friends, family, neighbors, non-profits, businesses, local government and strangers have supported us with housing offers, money, food, clothes, furniture, housewares, gear and services. We don’t know how to ever thank you all for the love and generosity you have shown us. Seventeen months later, life moves forward. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. Thank you, Grand County.
– Doreen and Billy Sumerlin, Granby
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Letter: Life moves forward
As we sign a contract to buy a home in Grand County after losing ours to the East Troublesome wildfire, we are realizing how much this community has done for us: allowing us to start…