Letter: Losing National News

Studies show that local newspapers are important for democracy. Thank you to Sky-Hi News reporters and editors for all their work covering our vast county. I really enjoy reading each of your well-written articles about our local events.

National newspapers are also trusted sources of fact-based information for our remote community, yet Grand Lake has lost this resource when Mountain Market stopped selling The Denver Post, and others, in July.

Yes, we can get state and national newspapers online, IF our internet is working, and IF we don’t mind putting in more time in front of a screen. Studies show that Americans over 40 prefer to read hard copy, but we now have NO printed newspapers for sale anywhere in Grand Lake.

As life-long newspaper readers, my husband and I are disappointed that none the coffee shops, etc., carry any kind of print media, forcing us to drive the half hour to City Market in Granby for state and national news.

Brook Mark

Grand Lake