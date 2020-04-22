Letter: Mr. Taggart, the public health orders are about saving lives

On April 17, the Sky-Hi News published a letter written by Jim Taggart that made me so sad it literally brought me to tears.

In no way shape or form are public health orders about money, nor are they personal attacks on individuals, quite the opposite. They are looking out for the safety of the public, the safety of individuals. Public health orders are about saving lives, including your own, and making people aware of how to stay safe and to build awareness of how their actions affect other human beings. That is why the words “health” and “public” are used. There is nothing greedy about saving human lives!

Above all else, valuing human life and the wellbeing of others is the foundation of and what builds and sustains a community, not the tax value of property. If there is no human life, there is no community.

No one is unappreciative of second homeowners and travelers. We are being smart and conscientious of an unprecedented situation. No possession or bank balance is worth dying for. I have never seen a hearse towing a U-Haul trailer.

I wish excellent health and wellbeing for you and all your loved ones, Mr. Taggart. I also have a great amount of compassion for you, as you are suffering greatly to not to be able to put gratitude for being alive and healthy ahead of grousing about monetary affairs and feeling attacked by health officials doing their jobs to keep everyone safe, including you.

The opportunity for change is here — nothing will ever be the same. I have always felt that the people of Grand County have the hugest caring, compassionate, loving hearts and are a shining example of what life is truly all about. Now we get to support the masses, hold space for them so they will take advantage of the opportunity to create a better world, for them to change from competition to collaboration, to make choices based in peace and love instead of fear and lack. Opportunity is always available for every single person to wake up and know that they are awesome, their potential is limitless, and life is wonderful!

— Heather Ferrera, Grand Lake