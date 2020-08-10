Letter: Now is the time for I-70 West, Alpha
As the delays along Interstate 70 West from Denver to Vail and Aspen become more and more intolerable, it is time to create I-70 West, Alpha that should begin at Empire (exit 232) proceed to a new tunnel under Berthoud Pass, then proceed through Winter Park, Fraser, Granby, Kremmling, Steamboat Springs, and on to Utah.
Spitting I-70 West at Exit 232 (Empire) would relieve pressure on I-70 West to Vail and Aspen while improving recreational and commerce opportunities along I-70 West Alpha (U.S. 40 West). Modern tunnel boring machines would make the Berthoud Pass Tunnel easier to construct than were the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels.
That leaves only the strip of I-70 West from Denver to Empire to be improved by adding one eastbound and one westbound lane. Once cars and trucks reach the I-70 West Alpha cut-off, the I-70 West congestion problem is solved.
— William Hamilton, Lake Granby
