Letter: Post office’s accommodations for disabled are dreadful

Once again I submit this letter in the hopes for change. I’m a handicapped senior with a broken back and osteoporosis in both knees. I do not use a wheelchair and do my best to remain independent and do my own errands and chores.

However, our local post office has no accommodations for handicapped people, except a handicapped parking spot. Now, the office hours are from noon-5 p.m. because they’re short-staffed? The line of people with masks on are all the way to the back of the facility, and I stood in line until I was in tears and had to leave.

Yes, I submitted an email to USPS about this, and thus far have not seen anything change. Can anyone please tell me what we’re supposed to do? I know there are handicapped people far worse off than myself. I can’t imagine what they must go through.

— Rhonda Nutter, Granby