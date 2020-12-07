Letter: Post office’s accommodations for disabled are dreadful
Once again I submit this letter in the hopes for change. I’m a handicapped senior with a broken back and osteoporosis in both knees. I do not use a wheelchair and do my best to remain independent and do my own errands and chores.
However, our local post office has no accommodations for handicapped people, except a handicapped parking spot. Now, the office hours are from noon-5 p.m. because they’re short-staffed? The line of people with masks on are all the way to the back of the facility, and I stood in line until I was in tears and had to leave.
Yes, I submitted an email to USPS about this, and thus far have not seen anything change. Can anyone please tell me what we’re supposed to do? I know there are handicapped people far worse off than myself. I can’t imagine what they must go through.
— Rhonda Nutter, Granby
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User