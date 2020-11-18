Letter: Proposed update for sex ed screams of left-wing agenda

While Rights, Respect and Responsibility sounds like a good title, the devil is in the details. This is the new sex ed program the East Grand School District is considering for deployment.

One only has to look as far as Lesson No. 2 for the kindergarten class, where students will be told, “Most people have a vulva and a vagina or a penis and testicles, but some people’s bodies can be different.”

And teachers are to ask, “Who has a vulva? Girls, boys or both?” Most? Both? This lesson plan is biologically non-factual and is ideologically driven. This isn’t age appropriate at all and screams that it is a left-wing agenda driven lesson plan. Therefore, I recommend that a vote be postponed until:

1. Parents and the community have been given enough time to fully review the materials.

2. EGSD provides details on what the students were taught last year versus the current proposal. Specifically, what has been changed, added and eliminated.

3. EGSD provide details as to why this program was chosen versus other choices.

4. EGSD teach an actual lesson plan for each grade to the parents and record it on YouTube for those who cannot attend a live session.

— John DiGirolamo, Granby