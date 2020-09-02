Letter: Remember this November that Sen. Cory Gardner knows Western Slope water
As a fifth generation Coloradan, Cory Gardner understands our water, business and agriculture in the Western Slope.
He even introduced legislation last year to protect our firefighters from exposure to hazardous chemicals. He works with other senators to bring needed protections and promotion of water and ag issues. Please vote to return Cory Gardner to the U.S. Senate in November.
— Penny Hamilton, Granby
