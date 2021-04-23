Letter: Search and Rescue thanks Winter Park Resort, uphill community for largest single donation ever

Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization providing four season emergency backcountry services to residents and visitors in Grand County since 1985. Our organization never charges those needing assistance or rescue, and so we are highly dependent on donations and grants from our community and visitors.

This year Winter Park Resort embarked on an uphill pass program at the resort for a nominal fee of $15 for the year. Winter Park Resort generously donated the net proceeds from this program to support GCSAR. Winter Park Resort has been a long-term valuable partner to GCSAR, allowing our team to train at the resort and providing us with the skilled resources of their avalanche dog team, who were instrumental this year on two missions.

The new program was embraced by our community, and as a result Winter Park Resort donated $40,000 to GCSAR. This is the largest single donation ever received by GCSAR, and in a year when the organizations that traditionally support us through grants have needed to cut back or eliminate some of their programs.

This could not have come at a better time to help us continue our mission. A direct and significant benefit from the Resort’s initiative establishing this program has been to give new and experienced uphill skiers a safe area to enjoy the sport during the dangerous conditions that existed for much of the season in the backcountry, reducing the number of missions the team was required to respond to, keeping everyone safe!

On behalf of our entire team, Thank You Winter Part Resort! Thank You uphill participants! Stay safe and enjoy our great County!

— Mike DonMoyer, president of Grand County Search and Rescue