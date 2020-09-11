Letter: Stealing political signs is a federal crime

A few weeks ago, I put up several political signs in my front yard — a good location low down in the Highlands — exercising my right to free speech.

All was fine for less than a week until my Trump sign was stolen. No other signs were stolen. No doubt it was somebody with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and whoever did this is certainly sick.

The signs were clearly on my property so he or she had to trespass to take it. This isn’t just theft and trespassing, it is a violation of my Constitutional First Amendment right.

For this person and those who think that it’s just a little prank, I have news for you — it is also a federal crime. There is ample good reason for this Constitutional right and federal law that protects both parties’ signs.

Well, I replaced the little Trump sign with a bigger one. A two foot by four foot sheet of plywood painted black on white with “TRUMP — D-a– Stole My 1st Sign.” Now some might think that the “D” stands for Democrat, but it could stand for Dumb, Deranged, Diaper, Deplorable or all of the above! That sign was nailed to a landscape tie with five 3 1/2 inch nails. A couple of weeks later, you guessed it, the Deranged Diaper struck again.

This prompted me to install a night vision camera and to make another, even bigger, TRUMP sign with appropriate comment. So what next? Your move D-A—.

— Frank Watts, Winter Park