Letter: Teri Tanton would make a great treasurer for Grand County

It is my honor to recommend Teri Tanton for the office of Grand County Treasurer. I have had the privilege of working with Teri in the Grand County Treasurer’s office for nearly two years and have known her professionally for over 12 years. Teri is loyal, considerate, honest and incredibly knowledgeable. She knows the Colorado state statutes inside and out!

When Teri was appointed to fill the Treasurer position when vacated by Christina Whitmer earlier this year, she stepped into the position with leadership, providing continuity within this department. As a Grand County resident for nearly 48 years, alumni of Middle Park High School, and county employee for 12 years, I encourage you to vote for Teri Tanton for Grand County Treasurer.

— Janette Fudge, Grand Lake