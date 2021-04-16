Letter: Thank you for helping Cranmer Community Dinners break record in 21st year

This season’s Cranmer Community Dinners were a record-breaking success. Because of COVID, serving meals this year was more challenging. We had to change from our sit-down dining to carry out only, and we had to apply and follow the Grand County restrictions, which limited the number of people in the kitchen, taking and delivering orders.

As usual, our 21st year of the dinners began with a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. We did not know whether there would be diners for the carryout format. The huge success of that meal lead us to continue with free dinners for the 2020-21 ski season.

The generosity of our Grand County community made the dinners possible. Special thanks go to the following: Larry and Jill DiPasquali (of Epicurean Catering in Denver) for the Thanksgiving turkeys, including preparation and serving; Winter Park Resort for preparing the Thanksgiving “sides” as well as providing the entire meal served on Dec. 4; and preparing the pork loin roasts for the Feb. 12 dinner; Church of Eternal Hills, Fraser Valley Lions Club, Grand County Roman Catholic Churches, Lord of the Valley Church, and Winter Park Christian Church for providing side dishes and serving the other bi-weekly dinners.

Thanks to the Grand County Jewish Community, which continued its tradition of serving on the Friday closest to Christmas so the Christian Community could celebrate that holiday. The Jewish Community provided 150 meals of pizza, salad, and a drink from Pizza-Zaa! Also, we would not have been able to serve the record breaking 1,602 meals without the generous donations we received throughout the season.

To everyone who helped us serve so many people we thank you! We are proud of being part of such a generous community. We thank all the diners who came to enjoy the meals. We look forward to continuing the Cranmer Community Dinners next season!

— Jim Magill and Gary Piper, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church