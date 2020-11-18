Letter: Thank you Northwest Colorado Health staff, volunteers and partners

I would like to share my sincerest thanks to the Northwest Colorado Health staff, volunteers and community partners who have been a part of our work providing Home Health & Hospice services in Grand County since 2016.

To our staff, both past and present — thank you for your dedication to our patients. Your compassion, skill and commitment to providing the highest quality of care for anyone who needed it have made an incredible impact for so many individuals and families. We have been fortunate to have exceptional Registered Nurses, Physical Therapists, Certified Nurse Aides, Occupational Therapists, Speech Therapist, and Medical Social Workers on our team in Grand County.

To our volunteers, you are an amazing group who have stepped up in many ways to care for your neighbors. You consistently answered the call to help families through the difficult transition of end-of-life, and you did it with kindness, selflessness and grace. Thank you.

And to our many community partners and supporters, our work would not have been possible without you. Your donations, grant funding and referrals helped us serve so many with these vital services for four years. While we are saddened to leave this community, we are proud of the impact we have made for those in need of in-home care the past four years.

Discontinuing our Home Health & Hospice services in Grand County was not an easy decision, or one made lightly. What we have come to know and love about Grand County is the strong sense of community, and the overwhelming amount of kindness apparent in its residents. We hope that Home Health & Hospice services will find a permanent home within Grand County. Please know that we are here as your neighbors to offer our support and guidance along the way.

— Stephanie Einfeld CEO, Northwest Colorado Health