Letter: Thank you so much for welcoming us into your hearts

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that came to my aid to help organize and officiate Mick Jolovich’s memorial service. To all the people that volunteered their time to help me, all the people that provided the food, to East Grand schools for allowing me to have the facility, to all the people who honored Mike with their memorabilia and to the pilots flying over: Thank you!

And to the people that are still calling and offering to help in any way they can, to all the friends I never got to hug, and the hundreds of cards I’m receiving, I am so grateful! It is such a reassuring and positive reflection of living in Grand County where such a small community of people can help each and honor the people they love. And to the huge crowd of friends that attended and welcomed Mike and I into your hearts, we are truly blessed. Thank you and Much Love.

— Maggy Helm, Granby