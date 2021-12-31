Letter: This is why Winter Park Fraser Tire and Auto is the Best of Grand
Monday after Christmas I needed to renew my drivers license and get a title for my car. I need a walker to get around due a hip injury.
All went just fine in Hot Sulphur. Looking at a good day.
Went to the bank in Winter Park to pay rent, so far, so good. Stopped at Safeway to pick up a few things and then went home for the day.
The trunk on my car would not open. My walker was in it and grocery items.
I pried it with a pry bar and it wouldn’t open. I can’t walk without my walker. I called Winter Park Fraser Tire and Auto for help.
They said they were swamped with work but told me to bring it in and they would help me. I drove right down and they got it open fast with a saw. I didn’t care how they got it open, just that they did.
This is a reason why they were voted Best Auto Service in Grand County. God Bless them.
— Gerald Hawkinson, Fraser
