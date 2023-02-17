Letter to editor: Get involved in your metro district election

Elections are important. It is how we keep government accountable to the tax payers.

Elections for the resident boards of metropolitan districts are May 2. According to the Special Districts Act, there is a 150-day deadline for property owners to receive email notification of self-nomination to run for the board, applications are due Feb 24.

In Colorado, the provisions of the Special Districts Act are frequently violated with impunity. The result is an end run around TABOR, excessively high home prices and escalating taxes with little to no resident oversight.

When we bought our home in Grand Park, we had no idea we were buying into The West Meadow Metropolitan District. There was no disclosure in our contract and no disclosure about taxes paid to the district.

We were never informed about elections. There were no applicants for the board so there were no elections. For over a decade, the developer and his wife were the only directors on the five-director board. There was complete lack of accountability regarding spending, debt and taxes.

We learned about the district last summer when the developer proposed changes to the service plan that could result in excessive taxation, debt and responsibility for bonds to fund future development. No email notification yet again this year.

We are only supposed to pay for public improvements within our district. Rampant abuse of metro districts has increased home prices and taxes dramatically. In Castle Rock, the magic of compound interest has ballooned debt to over a billion dollars, half is accrued interest.

We are not rich. We bought when prices were considerably lower. We are saving for retirement. We cannot afford excessive taxation that enriches developers.

If you own in a metro district, get involved and make sure to vote. Elections matter.

Deborah Shulman

Fraser