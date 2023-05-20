Letter to editor: Short-term rentals

Short-term rentals are killing the community.

I have lived in Grand County full time for 15 years now and I have seen a lot of changes. Recently, short-term rentals have been exploding in popularity. It has become a very big problem in this county and needs to be addressed.

I grew up in Hawaii and saw the same thing happen there – mainly the cost and availability of housing for year-round residents. The average cost of housing has quadrupled but the average salary has not risen much at all. Millions are being made in property taxes alone and yet there is nothing to show for it.

Our roads are terrible, our schools are declining and there has not been any affordable housing built since Wapiti Meadows. It’s about time for local government to make a change before we lose the place so many people have called home and it is replaced with a idea of what people who never lived here think it should be.

Thank you for reading. I hope we can save our home.

Jason Hough

Kremmling resident