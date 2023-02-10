Letter to editor: Sorry about your pet
To the lady who lost her dog to a mountain lion in Granby, first of all I’m sorry that tragedy happened.
But to say, “I would have protected Maddie so much more if I knew that there were mountain lions in Granby. But there was nothing said, only in Grand Lake and Kremmling,” is a ridiculous statement.
Mountain lions are everywhere. We live in the mountains of Colorado. Sorry again about your pet.
Sharon Baer
Granby
