Letter to editor: Sorry about your pet

To the lady who lost her dog to a mountain lion in Granby, first of all I’m sorry that tragedy happened.

But to say, “I would have protected Maddie so much more if I knew that there were mountain lions in Granby. But there was nothing said, only in Grand Lake and Kremmling,” is a ridiculous statement.

Mountain lions are everywhere. We live in the mountains of Colorado. Sorry again about your pet.

Sharon Baer

Granby