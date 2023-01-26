Letter to the editor: Cat owner showed negligence towards her animals
The “Cat Lady of Kremmling” who lost at least 13 of her felines to a mountain lion should have seen that coming a mile away. Providing a ready source of easy meals assured that the lion would return time and time again. Rather than reporting this cruelty to Parks and Wildlife, perhaps she should have been investigated for cruelty to animals. Old Park residents consider it an honor to cohabitate with the lions within our area. The chance for a sighting is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We know how to protect against predation. She evidently doesn’t.
Dean Teasdale
Kremmling
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.