Letter to the editor: Country Ace Hardware owner supports 6A

Support 6A and support local businesses!

Did you see the signs for support of 6A in front of Country Ace Hardware? This is new for us. We have never publicly supported anything of a political nature in the past. Times have changed. Prop 6A is critical to the future of our county, to my business and most importantly to my team. We must do something as a county now.

We simply do not have enough people to work in this county; the primary reason is lack of affordable housing. I have had employees living out of their cars, camping and living in RVs year-round so they could live here. This type of “housing” does not make for a stable workforce.

I’ve raised wages, recently bought employee housing, outsourced everything I could and relied on J-1 workers, but it is still not enough. I currently have around 30 employees. I would gladly hire 15 more if I could find them. It is hard to be “The Helpful Place” when you don’t have enough people. Thank goodness the ones I do have are amazing.

The workforce is the backbone of our community. Without action we will continue to see businesses shutter, have poorly stocked shelves at the grocery store and Ace, and other businesses will never be able to stay open past 6 p.m. because we cannot staff for it it, and we will never be able to attract other businesses to open in our county. Who would want to try and open a business where you cannot find anyone to staff it?

I welcome the opportunity as a business to be part of the solution, knowing the benefit that will come to my team and our community. As a resident and as a business owner I urge you to vote yes on 6A.

Amy Kaplanis, Granby