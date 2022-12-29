Letter to the editor: Give us back our snowmobile trail Rocky Mountain National Park
Once again there is plenty of snow on the ground in Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park has let us all down. The snowmobile trail is groomed and ready to go but the park likes to make excuses for why they can’t do their job. It’s always the same old: “there isn’t enough snow,” “you will damage the native grass,” which is a lie. The snowmobile season gets shorter and shorter every year while we continue to pay their salaries. Just like the timed entry garbage that limits how much work they have to do. Rocky Mountain National Park needs to give the small stretch of land that the trail is on back to the town of Grand Lake so people can enjoy riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles again and businesses can thrive in all seasons. Here’s to making our government employees work us.
Ronnie McQuade
Grand Lake
