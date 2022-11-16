Letter to the editor: Granby’s car wash needs some upgrades

I would start this letter by stating that this car wash in Granby is in need of some major work and upgrades. I have stopped a number of times in the last few years, and I found something wrong today — it would not take quarters. This has happened a number of times, so I just leave and go to Grand Like, which I have never had trouble there, and Fraser, which a lot of people tell me it works well.

I would hope that maybe the people that own the car wash would take some time and learn to fix the coin machines as that is the big problem here, and the nozzle on the guns would help if the nozzle ends were changed.

I was not going to stop there again, but I did, and that was a mistake. I put $3 in and the washer would not come on, so I just left and cussed, and came home. So from now on I will go to Grand Lake or wherever but not Granby.

Chuck Alexander, Granby