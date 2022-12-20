Letter to the editor: Grand County library staff give all year long
In this “season of giving” we want to give a shoutout to the amazing staff of the Grand County libraries. They give in every season, all year long. They gift us with services and assistance above and beyond. If they had the time, they could write their own book on what it means to be a current day librarian, a role with greatly expanded expectations and responsibilities. We love the saying, “The most valuable asset in a library goes home at night.” Thanks and happy holidays to the Grand County Library District staff. You are awesome.
Doris and David Klein
Granby
