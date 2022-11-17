Letter to the editor: Grand County Search and Rescue is thankful for Lions Club support

Grand County Search and Rescue would like to thank the Lions Club for their recent grant. This grant will be used towards purchasing avalanche response, rescue tools and winter related rescue items that are used for both responder safety and rescue operations.

Grand County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer organization available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with a fully qualified team of trained personnel to deal with any search or rescue within the Grand County area. Typically, Grand County Search and Rescue supports close to 60 missions a year. The organization does not charge for its services and is funded primarily by donations and grants. To support Grand County Search and Rescue, please visit GrandCountySAR.com .

Victoria Rinn, Grand County Search and Rescue