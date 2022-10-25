Letter to the editor: Grand Elk should pay for Thompson Road damages
I find it strange that all of the new construction in Grand Elk has nothing to do with the road damage on Thompson road. This damage has been a problem for almost 10 years, and anyone that has lived in this area would know it’s Grand Elk construction that has caused all of the problems with this road. So trying to make Kroger liable for the damage to this road is ridiculous. So what I would like to say is Grand Elk step up and pay for your damages!
Dean Muller, Tabernash
