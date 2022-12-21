Letter to the editor: Grocery store merger hurts us in Grand County
Free market capitalism comes to Grand County. The big fish eat the little fish and we the people pay for it. Kroger is buying Albertsons (think City Market and Safeway) for $24.6 billion, and we the consumers are going to pay for it. Deregulation and corporate mergers have raised inflation. Fueled by tax cuts for the rich and almost 0% borrowing for the banks, Republicans’ deregulation policies have fueled inflation and just moved money from the middle class to the billionaire class.
Denice Everham
Tabernash
