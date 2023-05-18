Letter to the editor: Increase in property taxes

Grand County residents will be seeing a large and unfair increase in their property taxes. If action is not taken, some areas will increase as much as 76%.

Last tax period there was an approximate 28% increase in property taxes. This increase went to schools, fire protection, and eight other tax authority entities. This taxation was approved by Grand County residents through mill levies.

This year’s large increases will cause heavy burdens to all residents. The costs will be hundreds more per month to already inflated personal budgets.

Possible results:

-This will cause people who have supported Grand County for years/decades to be forced out.

-In two tax periods some property taxes could go up 104%.

-This family oriented county will be turned into a Vail or Aspen.

-Rental costs will go up because owners will pass on the costs. We already have a low income housing shortage.

-Fixed income people are in real trouble.

Yes, we have had increases in our property values before, and I can understand responsible increases. But we need a common sense approach to this. Why should Denver taxes increase only 28% and ours increase 76%? Legally I can see that the tax entities involved can do this, but is this the morally right thing to do?

These increases would bring millions of dollars into tax entities, that already received substantial increases in the prior period.

Actions:

-Contact Governor Polis. He is aware and concerned about this. There are possible ballot issues coming up that may help.

-Contact the 10 tax authorities on your tax notice.

–Appeal the notice of valuation you received. See the Grand County Assessor’s webpage to review the comps. You must have this done by June 8.

This county can simply not afford this!

David Woodman

Granby resident