Letter to the editor: Jenna Griswold has made Colorado voter friendly

As secretary of state, Jena Griswold has made it more convenient and accessible for everyone to vote. She also has an effective record of supporting integrity in elections.

At a recent candidates forum sponsored by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, all candidates were asked if they thought the 2020 elections were fair. All candidates, Democrats and Republicans, answered yes, except one who evaded fully answering the question. That is a tribute to how well Griswold has administered the state elections and fostered faith in its integrity. Democracy functions best when more participate. She has succeeded in making Colorado a state with one of the highest voter participation numbers in the nation, and the state has had record-breaking turnout. She did this by increasing the number of drop boxes by 65%, expanding in-person voting, extending accessibility to those on public college campuses and tribal lands, and instituting automatic voter registration that led to more than 250,000 eligible Coloradan voters.

She also launched a statewide system so every voter can track their ballot, making it easier for all to vote and to vote with confidence. This is the kind of administration of elections Jena Griswold has given Colorado that deserves to be continued.

Felicia Muftic,

Fraser, former City and County of Denver clerk and recorder