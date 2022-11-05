Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis

As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up.

Sadly, Colorado has changed for the very worst in these last four years and is now one of the most dangerous places to raise a family. Gov. Polis wants to be reelected to fix the problems he created which include:

60% of kids in Colorado can’t read or do math at grade level

95% of African American and Hispanic kids in Denver Public Schools can’t read or do math at grade level

Being No. 1 in auto theft, bank robberies

Being No. 2 in fentanyl deaths (Polis decriminalized fentanyl possession), cocaine use and property crime

The fifth-highest drug addiction rate for kids

Highest inflation in the country — 16% since Jan. 2021

Polis praised getting out of the EPA designation that will cost Coloradans up to 51 cents per gallon

85 new taxes and fees

27% more small businesses closed than a year ago

Heidi Ganahl is an entrepreneur and mom on a mission to fix the problems Polis created. It’s also important to note where she stands on abortion. She’s pledged not to change any of Colorado’s abortion laws and if any abortion law hits her desk, she will put it back to a vote of the people of Colorado to make sure this issue does not divide us anymore.

I had no idea how bad our state has gotten and as a mom I need to fight to ensure the fentanyl crisis is a thing of the past. Otherwise, I know the stark reality awaiting us.

Sincerely,

Ashley Howell, Grand County