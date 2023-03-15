Letter to the editor: Kopy Kat
I’d like to give kudos to KopyKat, Granby. They are my go to for help with graphic design, printing, laminating, office supplies and greeting cards.
Lots of folks use them for shipping and receiving parcels, too. Owners Cindy snd Joseph DeBacca and their staff are always friendly, helpful and efficient. An A+ for customer service!
KopyKat is a real community asset!
Doris Klein
Granby resident
