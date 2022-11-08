Letter to the editor: Loberg is the only safe choice for clerk and recorder

The October 2022 Grand County candidate forums provided critical last-minute information for local voters who have not returned their ballots.

Jolene Linke was the only candidate from either party who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election outside Grand County. She is the only candidate for county office who denies that Donald Trump lost the last election. In addition, Linke advocates replacing Dominion Systems, Grand County’s current election software provider. The election issues Linke raises have already been considered in 61 unsuccessful lawsuits around the country.

Although Linke highly touts her training as an attorney as a reason to vote for her, she does not explain these lawsuits away or account for them in taking her current position that the last presidential election was rigged. And Linke did not explain at either forum why she thinks it makes sense to change local election software, or at what taxpayer expense Grand County should do so. Similar forms of political activism have imperiled the currently elected Mesa County clerk in a felony prosecution.

Given the candidates’ public positions, there is really only one safe choice for clerk and recorder. Undecided voters should carefully choose Abby Loberg, the only candidate we can trust to carefully administer Grand County’s 2024 election in a bipartisan manner.

Steve Peters, Fraser