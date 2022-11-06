Letter to the editor: Rely on facts when voting
A local man with a fishing pole approached Monarch Lake recently and, noting the sub-freezing air, said he was probably a week late expecting to drop a line into warm water. It’s frozen, I said. He continued on his way to the water’s edge, where a crystal clear layer of ice greeted him. Bummer. Not that he hadn’t believed a stranger, just that he trusted his eyes to confirm the cold hard truth of the matter. Good for him. He wanted the facts pure and simple. With our election underway, voters may wonder who they can trust. Should they believe a candidate for Grand County Clerk who refuses to tell them whom she thinks won the last presidential election? This same candidate who claims Grand County needs to replace its voting machines despite the fact they functioned perfectly? Or should voters, having observed the GOP’s sad circus in Arizona and elsewhere, rely on facts as determined by numerous investigations and courts of law across the U.S.? The answer is as clear as the thin layer of ice on Monarch Lake.
Eric Sandstrom, Tabernash
