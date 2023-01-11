Letter to the editor: Sad for the loss of a beloved Grand Lake presence
As it has been almost 2 months ago, I have been wanting so hard to reach out about the loss of my best friend. If you’ve been a local in Grand Lake the past nine years, or a friend, you’ve probably seen my border collie Suzzy and had a connection with her. A great quote from a friend Morgan Colin: “Susie-Q was the absolute sweetest little girl. She was timid and shy but loved hard on those who she knew well. I feel lucky to have gotten Susie kisses.”
So unfortunately I won’t go into details, but she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Winter Park and the driver unconsciously shrugged her away from the vehicle and just drove off. I write this and have shed many tears. Just wanna give my respects and appreciation of all those who have been a friend of mine and Suzzy’s, and thanks for the hospitality and love. Karma will prevail! RIP Suzzy.
Brian Garcia
Winter Park
