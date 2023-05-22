Letter to the editor: Thanking the community
I would like to thank the people of Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.
I want to thank the Colorado Department of Transportation for patching potholes.
In addition, I want to thank the Calvary Church for the donation of firewood because I am a senior and that sure helped me out this winter.
Also, to the Hot Sulphur Springs Post Office for people who leave food there.
A big thank you to all.
Tim Weaver
Grand County resident
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.