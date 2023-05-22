Letter to the editor: Thanking the community

I would like to thank the people of Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs.

I want to thank the Colorado Department of Transportation for patching potholes.

In addition, I want to thank the Calvary Church for the donation of firewood because I am a senior and that sure helped me out this winter.

Also, to the Hot Sulphur Springs Post Office for people who leave food there.

A big thank you to all.

Tim Weaver

Grand County resident