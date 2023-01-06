Letter to the editor: The Marshall Fire was tragic, but not everything needs to be focused east of the Continental Divide

I have been frustrated by the Denver’s news outlets’ constant onslaught of reminders of how horrific the Marshall Fire was. And now I read in the Sky-Hi News another article about how bad it was. Don’t get me wrong, it was horrific.

However, I seem to recall that another horrific fire happened a year prior to the Marshall Fire. That fire caused the loss of two lives as well And it burned over a much larger area. Yet, it barely gets a mention in the Sk-Hi News!

The East Troublesome Fire burned over 193,000 acres and almost 400 structures. It came within a few miles of joining the Cameron Peak Fire (the largest fire in Colorado’s history), which burned over 200,000 acres and almost 500 structures. By the way, the Cameron Peak Fire was allowed to be extinguished on its own as it was burning in a location that was uninhabited by humans and very difficult for firefighters to get to. Not, as the article claims, “despite firefighters’ efforts.” Winter was coming and the cold weather and snow would extinguish the fire.

We as Western Slope citizens need to remember that our way of life matters.

Not everything needs to be focused on Denver and anything east of the Continental Divide.

The Western Slope way of life matters. We need to stand up and be counted.

Dan Herman

Kremmling